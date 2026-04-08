Beating ‘invisible’ killer: UN-backed South Asia Heat Hub launched in Delhi to transform heat science into life-saving action

Studies have shown that Asia is warming at a rate twice that of the rest of the continents, and the risk of heat-related deaths is comparatively higher.

The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia-led Heat Information Hub was launched in New Delhi on Tuesday on the occasion of World Health Day.

The hub will work in tandem with the South Asia Climate and Health Desk to ensure heat-related early warnings and bring together the regional-level players, ensuring smooth exchange of knowledge and good practices, and inform about policy, all of which is aimed at reducing heat-related risks, both to life and property.

India suffers from heatwaves during the summer and has been experiencing multi-sectoral heat-related stress, making communities and resources more vulnerable. Studies have shown that Asia is warming at a rate twice that of the rest of the continents, and the risk of heat-related deaths is comparatively higher.