Beaten, stripped, smeared with cow dung: Man dragged out of Bhopal hotel, assaulted

The group allegedly entered the premises, confronted the couple and forced them out of the room before taking the man onto the street, where he was assaulted.

A man from the minority community was allegedly assaulted, stripped and smeared with cow dung and black ink by a group of people after he was purportedly found with a woman from another community in a hotel in Bhopal on Sunday evening, police said.

Videos of the incident, which took place in the Govindpura police station area, were widely circulated on social media. The videos showed a crowd surrounding the man as he was paraded outside the hotel.

According to police, a group of people arrived at the hotel after receiving information that the man and the woman were staying in a room there. The group allegedly entered the premises, confronted the couple and forced them out of the room before taking the man onto the street, where he was assaulted.