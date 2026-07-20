‘Beaten like a dog’: Mob ties dog leash around man’s neck for meeting woman friend from another faith in Haridwar

3 min readJul 20, 2026 02:57 PM IST
A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a group of more than 10 men for visiting his friend at her house in Haridwar on Saturday.
According to the FIR, a mob barged into the house of a woman and assaulted her friend, whom she had known for five years. In her complaint, which forms part of the FIR, the woman said that she was at her house with her friend when 10-12 unidentified persons entered and started assaulting him.
“I tried to stop them from beating him, but they did not listen. They abused us, severely assaulted him, and left after threatening to kill him,” she said. The complainant, originally from Lucknow, has been living in Haridwar for almost a decade.
Videos of the incident show the victim being made to sit in front of a house with a dog leash tied to his neck while the accused questioned him.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman’s sister said that the man, who hails from Karnal in Haryana, had been working in Haridwar and would visit them. “On Saturday, a group of people knocked on the door, and my sister opened it. They barged in and started beating him up. Even when he started bleeding, they didn’t stop. They abused my sister and brought him out of the house and tied a dog collar on him. Ghar mein ghuskar kisi ko kaise maar sakte hain? (How can anyone just walk into someone’s house and assault a person?).”
The FIR has been registered against unknown persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, house trespass, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.
The complainant said that the victims were subjected to humiliation for three hours before the police came and called an ambulance for her friend “Had he been killed, who would have been held responsible? He was beaten like a dog,” she added. She also claimed that the mob snatched his phone, along with other belongings.
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There have been no arrests in the case, police said. The Circle Officer, City, Shishupal Singh Negi, said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. “We are collecting footage to identify the accused to take further action,” he said.