‘Beaten like a dog’: Mob ties dog leash around man’s neck for meeting woman friend from another faith in Haridwar

A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a group of more than 10 men for visiting his friend at her house in Haridwar on Saturday.

According to the FIR, a mob barged into the house of a woman and assaulted her friend, whom she had known for five years. In her complaint, which forms part of the FIR, the woman said that she was at her house with her friend when 10-12 unidentified persons entered and started assaulting him.

“I tried to stop them from beating him, but they did not listen. They abused us, severely assaulted him, and left after threatening to kill him,” she said. The complainant, originally from Lucknow, has been living in Haridwar for almost a decade.