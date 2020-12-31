‘Beaten for plucking leaves’, UP Dalit man kills self; 2 arrested

Fatehpur SP Satpal said, “On the basis of the victim’s family’s complaint, we have lodged an FIR and arrested two persons. Investigation of the case is still on.”

A day after a Dalit youth was found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of abetment to suicide.

The victim, Dharampal Diwakar (25), lived in the district’s Malwan area. His family said he committed suicide after being thrashed by the accused for plucking leaves from their mango tree.

No suicide note has been found.

The arrested have been identified as Noor Mohammad (27) and Salman (22). Police are conducting raids to trace Noor Mohammad’s brother Ashiq Ali, who is also an accused.

As per the police complaint by Dharampal’s father Rampati Diwakar, his son was plucking leaves from a mango tree on Tuesday and feeding his goats when the accused arrived and started thrashing him.

The matter was resolved following the intervention of locals.

“Later, family members found Dharampal hanging from a hook in a store room,” police said.

On Rampati’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Noor Mohammad, Ashiq Ali and Salman under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) at the Malwan police station. Police also invoked the SC/ST Act against the accused.