Beaten by co-workers in Pune, Dalit man dies

Three persons from Rajasthan have been booked on charges of murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly brutally thrashing a Dalit man, who eventually died of his injuries.

Advertising

Police have identified the deceased as Ram Swaroop (21), who was from Nagaur in Rajasthan.

The three accused in the case are also from Nagaur and belong to an upper caste, said police. According to the complaint, Ram Swaroop came to Pune about two months ago to work with one of the accused, Pappu Ram, at a furniture shop in the city’s Kharadi area.

But Pappu Ram and his aides Jagdish and Hazariram allegedly forced Swaroop to perform chores such as washing their clothes, cleaning utensils and sweeping their residence.

Advertising

After a few days, when Swaroop refused to do these chores any more, Pappu and the two other accused locked him inside a room and thrashed him, said police.

Swaroop was seriously injured in the beating, which took place on May 5, but the accused allegedly sent him back to Rajasthan by train the next day despite his injuries. On reaching Rajasthan, Swaroop was treated at hospitals in Jaipur and Jodhpur, but succumbed to his injuries about a month later, on June 4.

His father then filed a complaint with Rajasthan Police under sections 342, 302 and 34 (pertaining to charges of wrongful confinement, murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1)(2)(5) of the SC & ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. As the offence took place in Pune, the Rajasthan Police transferred the case to the Pune City Police for further investigation.

“The investigation is on and we will be sending a team to Rajasthan,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, who is investigating the case.