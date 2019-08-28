Beat up TMC workers: Kolkata BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to cadre

Toggle Menu
Following his statements police have registered a suo motu case in Kolaghat police station against him.

BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh.

Medinpur MP and Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has asked party workers to take revenge when attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday and in a public rally in East Midnapore on Monday, Ghosh asked workers not to spare TMC workers or policemen. Following his statements police have registered a suo motu case in Kolaghat police station against him.

“Every day our workers are being attacked and beaten up by TMC goons. Instead of taking action, police are slapping false cases on our workers. I have asked our workers that if they are beaten up by TMC supporters…come to me after taking revenge,” Ghosh said.

