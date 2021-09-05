Beat constables have made democracy successful: Amit Shah

Democracy is not just elections, but protection of individual liberty and freedom of expression that police ensure by maintaining law and order, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“Democracy is not just elections. In democracy, the most important thing is protection of individual liberty and freedom of expression. It is the idea that India’s 130 crore people should be able to realise their potential according to their ability. Its cumulative benefit goes to the country. If law and order is not proper, democracy cannot succeed. Law must protect people’s rights given by the Constitution. That will lead to the progress of the country,” Shah said, adding that it is the police force which provides that protection.

Shah was speaking at a function organised to commemorate the 51st Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Shah also said that democracy did not come to India in 1950 but was part of the nation’s nature.

“When I see the debate on democracy, people mention Parliament, judiciary and other institutions. But I feel that it is the beat constable who has made democracy successful. But for some reason there has been a campaign to malign the police. Only bad news gets coverage, while the good work done by the police is ignored,” Shah said, adding that the BPR&D must work to improve the image of the police.

During the event, Shah also felicitated Tokyo Olympics Silver medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who was at the event as additional superintendent of police in Manipur.