Be the beacon of social justice: CJI to law graduates

A CONSTITUTIONAL republic shall thrive only when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Sunday.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) here, he emphasised that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties, and that it should be the endeavour of law graduates to explain to the people the constitutional provisions in simpler terms.

He emphasised the role of youth in “achieving social transformation through the rule of law and the Constitution”. Calling upon the law schools to produce social engineers, he urged the young law graduates to take pro bono cases.

“You have been trained to weigh the equities. In the world of rising inequities, we need your help in bridging the gaps. You must be active members of your communities and be the voice for the voiceless. You must be the beacon of social justice,” he told the fresh law graduates.

Complementing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, CJI Ramana said he hoped Chhattisgarh “emerges as one of the role models in providing best infrastructure to the judiciary”.

“From what I get to hear from the Chief Justice and other judges, the government of Chhattisgarh is taking ample care of the infrastructural and budgetary needs of the judicial community in the state,” he said. With PTI inputs