Be ready to sacrifice 1 crop: Tikait to farmers

Asserting that farmers are not going to return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait Thursday said the farming community should be ready to sacrifice one crop to continue the agitation.

“The government is saying the farmers will return to villages for harvesting of (wheat) crop. If needed, you should be ready to sacrifice one crop…prepare to set your standing crop on fire,” Tikait said.

He was addressing a kisan mahapanchayat at Kharak Poonia village in Haryana’s Hisar.

Tikait also asked farmers to be ready for the next call of the unions spearheading the protest. “Keep your tractors filled with fuel and facing towards Delhi. You can get a call to move at any time, that will be decided by the committee (farmers unions),” he said. “This time there will be a “Hal Kranti” in which farmers will carry the equipment used in agricultural fields”.

He said they will hold panchayats in other parts of the country, including West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.