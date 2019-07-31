Be in House to ensure maximum support for Bills: Amit Shah to BJP MPs

In the wake of the Opposition pressing for a division of votes on crucial Bills, BJP chief Amit Shah asked his party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament to see that Bills are passed with maximum support of lawmakers.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Shah said, according to sources, that the motion for consideration of the National Medical Commission Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday was passed with 260-48 votes but the margin should have been bigger.

The BJP has 303 members in Lok Sabha while its allies have nearly 50 votes.

Since the Opposition has often been pressing for division of votes, BJP members should be present in their respective House, Shah said. The BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly told the members that their presence in the House should be regular.

Shah also asked MPs, including Union ministers, to mandatorily attend a two-day orientation programme of the party on August 3-4, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

The programme, a minister said, is a continuation of the exercise the party had undertaken to “ideologise” members after the last membership drive. As the BJP parliamentary party includes a number of new faces and fresh members who had joined the BJP from other parties, the leadership has decided to extend the training programme for MPs too, said party leaders.

PM Modi, who was present at the meeting but did not address the MPs, will speak at the programme.