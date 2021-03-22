scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Be careful while raising issues, don’t give BJP chance to polarise society: Khurshid to minorities

By: PTI | Jaipur |
March 22, 2021 9:09:15 am
Salman KhurshidSenior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (File)

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said minority communities should be careful while raising issues and not give the BJP an opportunity to polarise the society.

He also said that members of the Muslim community should try to connect with every section of the society.

“We should be careful and watchful while raising our issues so that the BJP doesn’t get a chance to polarise the society. We should also not be fearful in raising our issues. The Congress has always worked for the unity of the country but democracy today is under threat,” Khurshid said.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme of newly-elected Muslim councillors of the Congress in local bodies.

“We are fortunate that non-Muslims have always been raising our concerns and fighting for our cause,” the senior Congress leader said while talking to reporters after the event.

