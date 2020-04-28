BDO suspended after video shows food-throwing at Agra quarantine centre

Image grab of food being distributed at a college in Agra.Image grab of food being distributed at a college in Agra. Image grab of food being distributed at a college in Agra.Image grab of food being distributed at a college in Agra.

A Block Development Officer was suspended on Sunday following the emergence of a video clip showing food packets being thrown from outside a locked gate of a quarantine centre in Agra.

An inquiry was initiated into the incident after the video was shared on social media.

“I personally inspected the spot and several other officials have also made rounds in the Sharda quarantine centre. The Block Development Officer in charge of food distribution in the area has been suspended. The authorities are making constant visits. The facility is new and provisions are up to date. Whatever discrepancies there are, they will be rectified,” said P N Singh, Agra DM.

According to officials, a report was submitted by the Chief Development Officer and a letter seeking suspension proceedings against BDO Manish Kumar was sent to the government.

