Follow Us:
Monday, April 27, 2020
COVID19

BDO suspended after video shows food-throwing at Agra quarantine centre

An inquiry was initiated into the incident after the video was shared on social media.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | Noida | Published: April 28, 2020 1:40:10 am
agra model, agra video, coronavirus, india coronavirus, india coronavirus lockdown, agra, agra coronavirus, agra BDO suspended, covid 19, up coronavirus, agra model, ppe, quarantine centre, coronavirus latest news, indian express news Image grab of food being distributed at a college in Agra.Image grab of food being distributed at a college in Agra.

A Block Development Officer was suspended on Sunday following the emergence of a video clip showing food packets being thrown from outside a locked gate of a quarantine centre in Agra.

An inquiry was initiated into the incident after the video was shared on social media.

“I personally inspected the spot and several other officials have also made rounds in the Sharda quarantine centre. The Block Development Officer in charge of food distribution in the area has been suspended. The authorities are making constant visits. The facility is new and provisions are up to date. Whatever discrepancies there are, they will be rectified,” said P N Singh, Agra DM.

Click here for more

According to officials, a report was submitted by the Chief Development Officer and a letter seeking suspension proceedings against BDO Manish Kumar was sent to the government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement