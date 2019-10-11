BDC poll boycott: Congress in spat with CEO

The Congress’s decision to boycott the Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a spat between the party and the State’s Election Department, with both accusing each other of being untruthful.

State Congress president G A Mir alleged that the party was compelled to retract its decision on participating in the election process for want of response from the state’s election officials to its communication about its inability to start campaigning in view of restrictions on movement of its leaders. However, Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar denied having received such a complaint.

“I can respond only when a political party informs of the difficulty,” he said, adding, “Mir is telling a lie as I did not have any word with him on the matter”.

Mir, however, said, “PCC general secretary Sardar Channi Singh and ex-MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat called on the CEO in his office in Srinagar on October 4, apprising him of the difficulties faced by party in view of the detention of many important leaders. Agreeing with them that elections on party basis are not possible if political leaders remain under detention, he had asked them to convey their concern to him in writing so that he can take up the matter with the government. Next day, I sent him a letter. What is left in the country when a senior officer like him lies?”

IIT students, alumni sign statement on Kashmir issue

New Delhi: More than 230 IIT students and alumni have signed an online statement against “brutalisation” of Kashmir and Kashmiris.

They have demanded that the Centre “restore communication and mobile services in the valley immediately”, “release the political prisoners” and “work towards resolving the conflict respecting the democratic aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”. The statement has been signed by students from IIT Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Guwahati and Kharagpur, among others. —ENS