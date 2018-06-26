BCI targets Justice Chelameswar

Justice Jasti Chelameswar demitted office on June 22. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Justice Jasti Chelameswar demitted office on June 22. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Three days after the retirement of Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has lashed out against him for his “controversial” statements in the media and said, “every judge should first do a self-introspection…before issuing any statement against the judiciary”.

“Self-restraint by the judges of the highest court seems to be a forgotten virtue. They have to prevent themselves from issuing statements without giving any thought to the consequences such statements could entail. The manner in which Justice Chelameswar went to the media and gave controversial and irrelevant statements immediately upon retirement was not expected of a person holding such a high post and was in fact against the dignity of the post he had held,” the press statement issued by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.

