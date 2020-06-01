BCI denounces ‘attack’ on SC, criticises Justice Lokur’s remarks

Justice Madan B Lokur. (File Photo) Justice Madan B Lokur. (File Photo)

The Bar Council of India, in a press release, said there was a “sustained and synchronised attack” on the Supreme Court by some former judges and senior advocates in a “conspiracy to weaken and browbeat the institution”.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, who signed the press release, said former Supreme Court Judge Madan B Lokur had also joined this group and that his remarks on the Supreme Court were “idle talk, undermining the authority of judiciary as a whole”.

“We have heard Justice Lokur giving sermons that no one from the Bench and the Bar should ever indulge in act that would shake the faith of the public in judiciary. Now, he himself becomes part of these misguided group of people is a mind-boggling departure by him of his own much hyped principles,” the press release read.

The BCI statement said that some statements issued by Justice Lokur and others impute “derogatory, defamatory allegations against the Supreme Court of India”, which aims to “disgrace, defame and lower the reputation of the Supreme Court. The Bar totally disapproves and deprecates such act. Being part of this institution, Justice Lokur is not expected to do so”.

Justice Lokur told The Indian Express that he did not want to comment on BCI’s statement.

