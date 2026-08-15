BCI chief regrets NALSAR enrolment bar order, apologises to law students

Chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday apologised to law students over the controversy surrounding the council’s actions against the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law and said the developments of the past few days had caused “concern and anguish” among the student community.

“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same. There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter,” the letter said.

The letter comes a day after Mishra announced that the BCI was closing all proceedings against NALSAR’s graduating batch of 2026, saying that “peaceful disagreement, questioning and protest are important features of a constitutional democracy” and that students must remain free to express their views.

In the letter, Mishra said, “The present issue will now be considered with fairness and a spirit of reconciliation. The issue should not be allowed to acquire a political or extraneous colour through outside influence.”

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The apology follows a tumultuous day for the BCI. On August 13, Mishra issued a directive barring NALSAR’s graduating batch from enrolling with state bar councils and directing the university’s Vice-Chancellor to identify students behind a campaign opposing the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for the university’s convocation.

As earlier reported by The Indian Express, the move triggered immediate resistance within the BCI itself. Several office-bearers objected to the directive, with BCI Executive Committee Vice-Chairman Manoj Kumar N saying that the decision had been taken by Mishra without consulting colleagues.

Co-Chairman Y R Sadasiva Reddy and BCI member A Rami Reddy also opposed the order. Within hours, the BCI withdrew the enrolment ban but retained the direction seeking an inquiry. Later that night, after NALSAR V-C Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao questioned whether such an inquiry would be constitutionally permissible, Mishra announced on X that all proceedings against the university had been closed.

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The move has nevertheless continued to draw criticism. In a Statement of Condemnation issued on August 15, NALSAR’s Student Bar Council said that the provisions of the Advocates Act relied upon by the BCI relate to legal education and professional standards and do not empower the council to prevent otherwise qualified graduates from enrolling as advocates. The statement also said that peaceful dissent and protest are constitutionally protected forms of expression.

Graduating students of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, similarly issued a statement describing the BCI’s actions as ultra vires the Advocates Act. It said that the chairman lacked authority to unilaterally issue such directions on behalf of the council and characterised the demand to identify students and faculty members involved in the campaign as a “witch-hunt”

The issue had also reached the Supreme Court. Hearing a challenge to the now-withdrawn directives, CJI Surya Kant questioned the BCI’s intervention on Friday, observing that students have a right to protest peacefully. The court has since issued notice on the plea directing the BCI to file its response and ordered that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty while the matter remains pending.