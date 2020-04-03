BCG refutes reports saying India may not lift lockdown restrictions before September

India has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 25 in order to contain the transmission of coronavirus. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) India has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 25 in order to contain the transmission of coronavirus. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Refuting media reports that said the ongoing nationwide lockdown may not be lifted until September, American consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Friday clarified that a document attributing the company has been circulating publicly without its authorisation.

“A BCG document, illustrating one scenario of how the COVID-19 virus might progress globally, has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG. This document does not represent an ‘official BCG view’ nor does it purport to state how the pandemic will pan out,” BCG clarified.

The clarification comes hours after media reports quoted a study by BCG to state that India will begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions only between the fourth week of June and the second week of September.

Stating that the projections contained in the document vary by 100-1000x, the consultancy firm maintained those were built to study one range of possible outcomes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 with an aim to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen to 2,547, including 62 deaths and 162 of those who have recovered.

