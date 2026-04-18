Who’s counting? In Andhra, chorus grows for Telangana-style caste survey

Following the Telangana Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, leaders and organisations representing the Backward Classes (BC) in Andhra Pradesh are demanding a similar exercise there. BC leaders recently met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and suggested conducting a survey on the same lines.

On April 16, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government to file an affidavit by April 23 about the survey. Several BC activists had filed petitions in the court stating that while the TDP-led NDA government claims to have started the BC census in the state and is nearing completion, no one knows which department is conducting the exercise, and no one has reached out to BC communities to record their details.

BC leaders are demanding that the state government conduct the survey or declare the results of the census before announcing local body elections. BC Welfare Minister S Savitha said that the Planning Department, in coordination with village and ward secretaries, is conducting the survey and enumeration of BC communities.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association, led by state president Kesana Shankara Rao and National President J Srinivas Goud, met the CM and submitted representations outlining their demands. One of the suggestions was providing reservations to BCs based on population proportion, for which fresh population numbers of each BC caste and sub-caste should be available.

“To extend tailor-made benefits to BC castes, it is necessary to know their numbers, just as the Telangana survey has found. If their numbers and socio-economic conditions are known, then the state government can plan to extend help accordingly,” Goud said.

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Goud also requested the early introduction of a protection law for BCs, stating that many groups were vulnerable to exploitation at workplaces and faced mental harassment. The BC delegation further demanded implementation of 34 per cent reservations in local bodies, establishment of a separate ministry for OBCs at the central level, formulation of an OBC Sub-Plan with a dedicated budget allocation and filling of backlog vacancies in government departments. For establishing a union ministry for OBCs, the BC leaders urged Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an ally and partner in the NDA, to request the BJP central leadership to consider the request.

“The CM has asserted that the government remains committed to the welfare and development of the Backward Classes. He stated that his government is continuously working to uplift BC communities. He said that issues falling under the purview of the central government would be taken up through consultations and efforts would be made to address them,” the BC Welfare Association said.

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Goud said that as the numerical strength of BCs in Andhra Pradesh rises, it is important to conduct a census of BC castes. It is not about the delivery of government schemes anymore, but about political representation proportional to the population of each caste/sub-caste, he said. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 139 BC communities, classified into five groups: the BC-A group, including aboriginal tribes, vimukta jatis, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes; the BC-B vocational groups; the BC-C Scheduled Caste converts to Christianity; other castes in BC-D; and the BC-E socially and educationally backward Muslim classes. Responding to the representations, Naidu said that his government would ensure justice and equitable opportunities for BC communities.