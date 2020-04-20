BBMP presents Rs 10,895.84 crore budget for Bengaluru, sets aside 1% for health programmes

The BBMP budget has focused on the various developmental works, solid waste management (SWM) and improving the quality of air and water. The BBMP budget has focused on the various developmental works, solid waste management (SWM) and improving the quality of air and water.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday presented a budget of Rs10,895.84 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21, which is a 54.16 per cent rise from last year’s Rs 7,067.86 crore budget (revised estimate).

BBMP’s Chairman of Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance, L Srinivas presented the Budget. For the first time in its history, BBMP presented Budget via video conference at its head office. All the 198 corporators joined the budget presentation via video conference from the various zonal offices to follow the social distancing and lockdown norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBMP budget has focused on the various developmental works, solid waste management (SWM) and improving the quality of air and water. But during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, the civic body has given only 1% of the budget to the health programmes. Rs 82.04 crores have been earmarked to the health and education programmes of the city.

According to the budget, the vision of the 2020-21 budget is Smart Education, Pure Drinking Water, Better Health, Environment Conservation, Basic Infrastructure and Comprehensive development.

The BBMP plans to collect Rs.3,500 crores of property tax. A new advertisement policy and bye-laws have been framed. Srinivas said, “Advertisement charges and tax of approximately Rs 40 crore is anticipated this financial year.”

A total of Rs.310.33 crores is reserved by the BBMP for Lakes department which includes maintenance of lakes developed by BBMP. Bengaluru which is known for its potholes in the roads, the BBMP has reserved Rs. 415.50 crores for pothole filling and other maintenance works in the city.

Since waste management is one of the huge issues faced by the city, the civic body has allocated Rs 999 crore for solid waste management. “To make Bengaluru City a model city in the country in solid waste management an action plan with a grant of Rs.999 Crores for Solid Waste Management of Bengaluru City under “Shubhra Bengaluru” scheme will be implemented in the current year,” Srinivas said in his Budget speech.

A The BBMP has set aside a grant of Rs 200 crores in the year 2020-21 for development of storm water drain network in Bengaluru city.

To solve the water crises, the BBMP plans to give free Cauvery water to domestic connection users of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). “Under ‘Free Cauvery Water’ programme, domestic connection users of BWSSB whose monthly water consumption upto maximum of 10,000 litres shall be given free cauvery water. Budgetary provision of Rs. 43 Crores is made for payment to BWSSB. Domestic connection users having monthly water consumption of more than 10000 litres shall pay their bills as usual. Around 2.50 lakhs families shall be benefitted from this scheme,” budget stated.

To decongest the traffic and solve the parking issues in the city, the BBMP to take action to increase the transport capacity in Hebbal, Silk Board and K.R.Puram junctions in Bengaluru which are afflicted by critical traffic congestion. The city civic body to take up ‘Underground Vehicle parking’ project which will be initially taken up in one congested area with private-partnership.

“To improve the general well being of the citizens, air purifiers will be set up in zones having high population and vehicular density, Rs1 crore is set aside,” the budget stated.

