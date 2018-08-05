BBMB holds meet with principal secys to discuss ‘critical position’ of Bhakra, Pong reservoirs

Bhakra and Pong reservoirs are in a ‘critical position’ (Representational Image) Bhakra and Pong reservoirs are in a ‘critical position’ (Representational Image)

The “critical position” of Bhakra and Pong reservoirs has set alarm bells ringing at Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). On Friday, a high level “emergent” meeting with the principal secretaries of partner states to discuss the critical position of Bhakra and Pong reservoirs was held, officials said Saturday.

A statement issued by BBMB said that the board apprised them about the low storage in Bhakra and Pong reservoir. “About the occurrence of around 11% deficient monsoon in catchment area of Satluj and Beas river in Himachal and normal rains in Punjab and Haryana. The comparison of inflows and releases from Bhakra & Pong reservoirs during the current filling period starting from May 21 till date with the last 6 year as well as driest years of 2004 and 2009 alongwith the possible future inflows this year upto September 21, 2018, were deliberated in detail,” the statement said.

It said that BBMB has asked partner states to conserve and utilise monsoon water to the maximum possible extent so that water releases from the Bhakra and Pong reservoirs are minimised so as to store water for utilisation during the coming depletion period starting September 21.

Officials said till date, reservoir level of Pong and Bhakra are lower by 44.18 ft and 63.43 ft respectively compared to last year. “BBMB is closely monitoring the water level in both reservoirs, the present trend of inflows and releases from the dams are being decided on day to day basis after accounting for the additional run-off generated at Ropar and Harike headworks, due to showers from the catchment area downstream of both the dams,” the statement said.

