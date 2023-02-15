Income Tax Dept surveys BBC offices for second day over ‘diversion of profits’

The Income Tax Department’s survey of the BBC offices continued for the second day on Wednesday, with the tax department probing “deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules” and its “vast diversion of profits”.

According to officials, the focus of the surveys on BBC is to look into “manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages”.

The I-T Department’s action comes weeks after the British broadcaster had on January 17 released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled “India: The Modi Question”.

The tax department’s action sparked a major political debate, with Opposition parties calling it “undemocratic”, while the BJP labelled the broadcaster the “most Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation (corrupt and rubbish corporation)”.