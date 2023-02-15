scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Income Tax Dept surveys BBC offices for second day over ‘diversion of profits’

The Income Tax Department surveys at the BBC offices began on Tuesday morning, acting against what the tax department alleged was “non-compliance” with transfer pricing rules and diversion of profits.

IT teams at BBC's Delhi officeBBC office building, where a survey operation is being conducted by Income Tax Department officials as part of a tax evasion investigation, at KG Marg in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (PTI)
The Income Tax Department’s survey of the BBC offices continued for the second day on Wednesday, with the tax department probing “deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules” and its “vast diversion of profits”.

According to officials, the focus of the surveys on BBC is to look into “manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages”.

The I-T Department’s action comes weeks after the British broadcaster had on January 17 released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled “India: The Modi Question”.

The tax department’s action sparked a major political debate, with Opposition parties calling it “undemocratic”, while the BJP labelled the broadcaster the “most Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation (corrupt and rubbish corporation)”.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:45 IST
