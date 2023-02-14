scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Income Tax officials conduct ‘surveys’ at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai

I-T officials told news agency PTI the 'surveys' were part of a "tax evasion investigation." It come weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question.'

BBC office in Delhi. (Express Photo Prem Nath Pandey)
Teams of officials from the Income Tax Department are conducting ‘surveys’ at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. A spokesperson for the I-T Department told The Indian Express the surveys were being carried out at multiple locations.

I-T officials told news agency PTI the ‘surveys’ were part of a “tax evasion investigation”, and that officials were looking at documents related to the business operations of the company.

Also Read |BBC and Indian govts: A story with many episodes

The surveys come weeks after BBC released a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi — ‘India: The Modi Question’ — which focuses on PM Modi’s and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Centre had ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary, calling it “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative”.

Officials said the documentary was found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and has “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”.

Defending the documentary, a spokesperson for the BBC had said, “The documentary was rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards.”

 

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:48 IST
