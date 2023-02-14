‘BBC most corrupt organisation in the world’: BJP amid I-T dept survey

Soon after Income Tax officials surveyed the BBC’s offices in Mumbai and Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday labelled the British broadcaster as “most corrupt” organisation in the world and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress’ agenda go together.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia rejected the Congress’ criticism of the Income Tax action and said the government agency should be allowed to do its job. He also said that the Congress should remember that the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had also banned the broadcaster.

The BJP leader further claimed that BBC has a “tainted and black history of working with malice against India”.

The premises of BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai were surveyed in relation to alleged tax evasion and irregularities pertaining to international tax and TDS transactions, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the BBC had released a statement stating that they have been fully cooperating with the surveys and hope to resolve the issue soon.

Criticising the I-T Department’s move, Congress leader in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Here, we are demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on the Adani issue, but the government is after BBC.”

The survey action by the tax department against the British broadcaster comes weeks after the BBC released a documentary named ‘India: The Modi Question’. On January 20, the Centre ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the documentary, with officials saying it has been found to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India” and has “the potential to adversely impact” the country’s “friendly relations with foreign states” and “public order within the country”.

The documentary focuses on Modi’s and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots.