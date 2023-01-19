scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
It is a propaganda piece: India on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Gujarat riotsThe riots broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.(Express Archive)
India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a “propaganda piece” designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”.

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

Express Investigation |From Emergency to Gujarat riots, lessons of past deleted from textbooks of future

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling “this narrative” again.
“It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it,” he said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:46 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges West to speed up flow of weapons to Ukraine

