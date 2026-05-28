Dark horse BJP MLA B B Gopakumar picked as Kerala legislative party leader over party heavyweights

Gopakumar, who won the LDF stronghold of Chathannoor in the recent Assembly elections, is among the dark horses of the 2026 Kerala polls. (Photo AI enhanced)

BJP legislator B B Gopakumar has been appointed leader of its legislative party in the Kerala Assembly.

Gopakumar emerged as the party’s choice despite the presence of two other heavyweights — Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, both former Union ministers and MLAs. The party won three seats in the recent assembly polls.

Though over two weeks had passed since the results were declared and the Assembly had elected the Speaker in the interim, the BJP had not announced its legislative party leader. The declaration came on Wednesday, with the Assembly set to begin its session on Friday with the Governor’s address.