Storm brews in Bay of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra on alert

A well-marked Low Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. Thereafter, the weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by December 7. It will reach the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by December 8, the IMD said.

In the subsequent 48 hours, the cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, the IMD said.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8.

The alert persists on December 9 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem.

As a precautionary measure, 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Relief camps are also being set up.