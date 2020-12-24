Baul singer who hosted Amit Shah slams BJP after TMC outreach: They offered no help

Basudeb Das Baul performing for Amit Shah. (PTI/File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made attempts to reach out to Bengali folk singer Basudeb Das Baul, days after he hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for lunch at his home in Bolpur.

In an about-turn, the Baul singer on Wednesday said the BJP did not help him in any way and the home minister also did not talk to him after the lunch on Sunday. Das had even sung some folk songs for Shah.

The artiste’s latest comments come after a meeting with TMC Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal at a party office on Tuesday evening. Das said he would perform at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Bolpur on December 29.

“Amit Shah came to my house, had lunch and left. I did not get the chance to talk to him. They did not extend any helping hand to me. No one even kept in touch with me after Shah’s visit. I thought I would request the home minister to help my daughter with higher studies,” the singer told reporters.

Mondal said the TMC’s education cell would help Basudeb Das Baul’s daughter complete higher studies. “Amit Shah came to his house to do a drama. He was not serious about their welfare. We have decided to bear all expenses of his daughter’s studies,” added the TMC leader.

The BJP hit back at the TMC, saying that it did not look after the singer’s family for 10 years, and acted after the minister’s visit. “For 10 years, the TMC did not have the time to look after this family. Now, after Amit Shah visited their house, the TMC has decided to help them. So, it means that the BJP is at the forefront of identifying such families that need help,” said BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday.

“Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 am,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.