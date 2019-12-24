Battling fiscal crunch, Punjab finance dept suggests rationalising farm power subsidy

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File/Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File/Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Looking to mop up resources as it stares at a fiscal crisis, the Punjab government is now considering to review the power subsidy that it offers to the farm sector. At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the finance department raised the issue of the farm power subsidy, which at Rs 6,080 crore is a major drain on state’s resources.

Though no decision was taken on rationalisation of free power to farmers, the finance department has suggested that a major chunk of subsidy, especially to medium and large farmers, should be done away with. The move assumes significance as free power to farmers is a sensitive issue in Punjab and even partial withdrawal can invite a backlash, possibly the reason why no government in state has been able take a call on it.

As per the data provided by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal to the CM, the farm power subsidy bill rose by about nine times, from Rs 693 crore in 1997-98 to Rs 6060 crore in 2019-2020, out of which Rs 4940 crore is spent on medium and large farmers. The finance department suggested that the state could easily save nearly Rs 5000 crore if it subsidises only the small and marginal farmers.

As per the data, marginal farmers (having upto 2.5 acres of land) in Punjab have 89,212 tubewells. The power to run these tubewells costs the state exchequer Rs 400 crore. Similarly, small farmers, having 2.5-5 acre landholdings, have 1.60 lakh tubewells and use free power worth Rs 720 crore.

The semi-medium farmers (landholdings between 5 acres to 10 acres) have 3.41 lakh tubewells and cost the state exchequer Rs1,553 crore. The medium farmers (between 10 acres to 25 acres) have 5.22 lakh tubewells and government supplies them free power worth Rs 2,342 crore.

The 2.37 lakh tubewells that large farmers (25 acres and above) run costs the exchequer Rs 1,065 crore. “If the subsidy from medium and large farmers is withdrawn it would save the state Rs 3407 crore. If it is provided only to small and marginal farmers, the savings would be Rs 4940 crore,” the department has said in its report.

The recommendation also states that if 50 per cent subsidy is given on second tubewell, the state would be able to save Rs 890 crore. The finance department has also recommended that the subsidy should not be given to former and current holders of constitutional posts, ministers, MPs, Rajya Sabha, all serving and retired employees, all income tax payees, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, and CAs as it is “not only a major drain on state’s resources but also a drain on the declining underground water table”.

The Congress government has already completed nearly three years of its five-year tenure. With only two more years to go for the next state polls in 2022, it would be a difficult call for Amarinder Singh to take, said a source close to him. Also, Amarinder had, soon after taking over as CM, given up the subsidy on his tubewells.

He had appealed to large farmers, especially political leaders to give up their subsidy. His appeal, however, did not have much impact.

