Battle against corona rages on, general is missing in action: Congress

The Congress said the pandemic is now spreading to smaller cities, towns and villages, but the government carries on in a state of “ignorance and indifference”. (File)

With India surpassing Brazil to become the country with the second largest number of people infected with Covid-19, the Congress Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, saying its “indifference, ineptitude and a failed leadership” were responsible for the current situation.

Congress communication department in-charge Randeep Surjewala said at a virtual press briefing, “How will the government arrest the alarming rise in corona infection? How will the government stop the corona infection from spreading to crores of people? How will the Modi government check the spurt in corona deaths? How will you restore the sinking economy? Does the Modi government have a solution or will it blame god?”

Surjewala said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. “Likewise…India hurled into the abyss of Corona and Modiji is busy feeding the peacocks,” he said.

“On March 24, Modi pronounced that the battle of Mahabharata lasted for 18 days and the battle against corona shall be won in 21 days… 166 days later, the whole country is fighting an epic battle of Mahabharata against corona pandemic, people are dying of the disease but Modi is busy in photoshoots… The battle against corona rages on but the general is missing in action,” he said.

Surjewala alleged the government has proved to be “impetuous, completely incompetent and utterly amateurish” in dealing with the outbreak.

The Congress leader said the pandemic is now spreading to smaller cities, towns and villages, but the government carries on in a state of “ignorance and indifference”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.