Battery of NCP emissaries urges Ajit Pawar to return

The NCP on Monday deployed a battery of senior leaders to keep up the pressure on Ajit Pawar and urged him to return to the party fold. Ajit, however, remained adamant that he would not return but decided to stay away from his new office of deputy chief minister and from an official government meeting called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Tatkare were the emissaries who had detailed discussions with Ajit at his Churchgate residence as well as in the state Assembly premises. This is the second successive day that NCP leaders have reached out to Ajit asking him to return back to the party fold.

Early on Monday morning, Tatkare, a close confidante of Ajit, held an hour-long meeting with him at his residence. He was then followed by Bhujbal who reached Ajit’s Churchgate residence where another round of discussions were held. A group of NCP leaders, including Bhujbal and Walse Patil, then held another round of meetings with Ajit inside the Legislative Assembly premises.

“Power comes and goes but relationships should never end,” Bhujbal said after meeting Ajit at his Churchgate residence.

While Ajit has been firm on his decision of not backing down, NCP leaders claimed that the talks would show results. “The talks were positive. Nothing has been finalised as yet. If needed we will meet him again and convince him to come back,” Bhujbal said.

The NCP leadership on Sunday had sent Walse Patil and Jayant Patil to urged Ajit to return back to the fold. The two leaders had held discussions with Ajit at his Churchgate residence, where he was hold up through the day meeting supporters.

In the party’s core committee meeting held in Pune on November 17, sources said Ajit had first backed the idea of going with the BJP. Incidentally, it was immediately after this meeting, which had taken place under Sharad Pawar’s leadership, where the NCP had first announced its intention to join hands with the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form a government in the state much to the discomfort of Ajit.

NCP leaders during their meeting with Ajit have dropped hints that the party could review the power-sharing formula that it has arrived with the Shiv Sena and Congress if Ajit relents and comes back. The NCP leadership believes that the groundswell of support for Sharad Pawar post-Ajit’s defection could make him rethink his position.

While Ajit has been adamant, the NCP believes that the optics of holding out the hand of friendship to him could help the party in further gaining support among the public as well as fence-sitters in the party who could defect during the vote of confidence.

While the NCP has been sending friendship overtures it has also sent a subtle message that it could expel Ajit soon if he does not relent. “I have met him before and will make a final visit to his place to placate him. Our aim is to ensure that all 54 (MLAs) stand together. Will be happy if we succeed in maintaining unity,” Jayant Patil said.