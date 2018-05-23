Bats might not be behind Nipah outbreak: Central team

A colony of fruit bats that carry the Nipah virus. (Photo: Wikipedia) A colony of fruit bats that carry the Nipah virus. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bats might not be the cause of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, according to a team of the Department of Animal Husbandry that visited Changaroth village in the district. The bats found in the premises of the family that lost three members to the outbreak were unlikely to be the cause of the disease, the central team has said.

While a final report will be out only on May 25, the teams’ initial assessment is that the bats found in the house are not fruit eaters. Only fruit-eating bats can carry the Nipah virus. Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Suresh S. Honnappagol said the widespread hunting of bats will only worsen the situation. The team said there was no need to panic about the outbreak.

Spoke with both Director NCDC and AIIMS team camping in Kerala. Instructed them to leave no stone unturned in terms of proactively countering the nipah virus threat. I urge eveyone to stay alert and avoid rumours. #NipahVirus — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 23, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile, Health Minister J P Nadda said he has spoken with both Director NCDC and AIIMS team camping in Kerala. “Instructed them to leave no stone unturned in terms of proactively countering the Nipah virus threat. I urge everyone to stay alert and avoid rumors,” he tweeted. Read in Malayalam

Kerala government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victims of Nipah virus. The cabinet has also said that it will offer a government job to the husband of Lini Puthuserry, the nurse who died due to Nipah virus infection. He is at the moment employed in Bahrain. The cabinet has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to her two sons. Ten people have died in the state due to the infection.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government will pay for all expenses related to the treatment of the disease and would flying in medicines from Malaysia.

Nipah virus, first reported in Malaysia spreads through fruit bats. There is no vaccine for the infection and the patient can slip into coma within 48 hours.

