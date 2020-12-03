Another farmer dies at Tikri border protest site

Lakhvir suffered a heart attack this morning. (Twitter/Raakhi Jagga)

Lakhvir Singh, a resident of village Leleana of Bathinda district, died of heart attack on Thursday morning at Delhi’s Tikri border. He was part of the BKU (Ugrahan) protest group.

He was the sixth person associated with the farmers’ protest to have died in the last few days. On November 27, Dhanna Singh (45) died on the way to Delhi in a road accident near Bhiwani. Earlier this week, Janak Raj (55), a tractor repair helper, died while sleeping in a car at Tikri border. In the following days, Gajjan Singh (55) and Gurjant Singh (60) passed away after falling sick at the Tikri border.

The bodies of Gajjan Singh, Janak Raj and Gurjant Singh are still at the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital. Janak Raj’s body will be sent to his Dhanaula village in Barnala district on December 3.

Dhanna Singh’s family wanted to cremate body as it was badly crushed under tyre of a tractor, and so the compensation demand was given up by BKU (Dakaunda) in his case. Gajjan Singh was member of BKU (Sidhupur) and the union has demanded a job for a family member from the Centre and loan waiver.

