Bathinda cleanest city in Punjab, bags all-India rank 31

IN A FIRST, two Punjab cities — Patiala and Bathinda — featured in top 100 clean cities of India in the Swachh Survekshan report released Wednesday. Punjab’s overall position among states was seven in 2019 results compared to 9th position in 2018.

Bathinda, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal’s Lok Sabha seat and Punjab FM Manpreet Badal’s Vidhan Sabha constituency, scored an all-India rank 31 and number 1 rank in Punjab.

CM Capt Amarinder’s hometown, Patiala, bagged 72nd position in India and number 2 rank in Punjab.

Muktsar, the home town of SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal was placed number 3 in Punjab with an all-India rank of 139. Both Bathinda and Patiala are Municipal Corporations, while Muktsar is a Municipal Council and hence among councils, Muktsar it placed at the top in Punjab.

It is for the first time that two cities have made it to the top 100 list. Last year as well Bathinda was at number one position in Punjab, however its all-India rank was 104, while Patiala at 183rd position in the all-India list.

Dr Rishipal Singh, Bathinda Municipal Corporation Commissioner while talking with The Indian Express, said, “It was a team effort. Garbage collection is 100 per cent door to door and even our solid waste disposal management plant is working. We also cleaned this year three ponds within the city area after a span of 50 years.

The debris is being used for making manhole covers.”

Muktsar DC M K Aravind Kumar said,”Muktsar has made remarkable improvement as in 2018 rankings it was at 365th position and in 2017 it was at the bottom 10 cities of India with rank 428.”

However, SAS nagar, which was second in Punjab in 2018 rankings and had 109 all-India rank, has slipped to 153rd position nationwide, and is placed 4th in Punjab.

Ludhiana, the most populous city of Punjab, was at number 3 in Punjab and 137th position nationwide in 2018. This year, it has slipped to 163rd position nationwide and is ranked fifth in Punjab.

Jalandhar is at number 6 position in Punjab. It has, in fact, improved its all India rank from 215 in 2018 results to 166 in 2019 rankings. Pathankot bagged 7th position in Punjab and overall rank 171.

Interestingly, municipal council Abohar made remarkable improvement as it got 11th position in the state and 198th position nationwide compared to 232 in 2018 results. Abohar was among bottom 10 (dirtiest) cities of India in 2017 with a 427 rank.

Holy city Amritsar represented by Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, could not make much improvement as it was placed 184th in 2019 rankings compared to 208 in 2018 rankings. Amritsar was at 7th position in Punjab in 2018, while it is ranked 9th rank in the latest result.