Bastar visit: Baghel unveils projects worth Rs 328 crore

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced and inaugurated works of over Rs 328 crore in Bijapur district of Bastar division.

Baghel, who is on a two-day visit to Bastar division, interacted with children after inaugurating a bio-diversity park in the LWE-hit district.

The CM announced that the state would purchase millets grown locally under the Minimum Support Price from the next sowing season. He did bhumipoojan of two river overbridges and more than 10 rural roads.

While inaugurating the Loha Dongri bio-diversity park in Bijapur city, Baghel played softball and volleyball with school children. “People of Bastar have immense talent and skills. We will provide platforms and all help possible to make their talent shine,” he said.

The CM also handed out Forest Land Right certificates to tribals. “In Bastar, no one will be landless. If because of some reasons the applicants don’t get forest land, we will work on schemes to provide them with land parcels,” he said.

Speaking to the public, the CM said that the state government is working to provide electricity to the entire region. “We are already fighting and winning against malnutrition. Our priority is to make the people of Bastar self sufficient by linking them to small businesses, so that they have enough opportunities to grow economically,” he said.

The CM visited Atmanand English medium school, where he stressed the importance of learning English as it is a global language. He also visited Gothans and met self-help groups of women involved in making compost out of cowdung among other businesses like rearing of fish and chicken and growing mushrooms. “In Bijapur, more than 8,000 people are benefitting from bamboo-related activities,” Baghel said.