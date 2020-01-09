Bastar MP asks govt to extend time to submit online forms

“In Bastar, connectivity in city areas itself is bad; it is negligible in villages”. (File/Express photo by Abhinav Saha) “In Bastar, connectivity in city areas itself is bad; it is negligible in villages”. (File/Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Lok Sabha MP from Bastar has asked the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) to extend the deadline for sending applications for state public service prelims exams since patchy internet in Bastar has left many applicants in a fix.

In a letter to the CGPSC chief, dated January 7, Deepak Baij, the MP from Bastar, stated, “Several young men would be left out of the examination due to network connectivity issues. Kindly extend the deadline by 1-2 days.”

Baij, a first-time MP and former MLA from Chitrakote, said, “The last date of online form submission was January 4. Several aspirants came to me and said that due to low network connectivity, they couldn’t submit their forms, and it would lead to wastage of a year for them,”

“In Bastar, connectivity in city areas itself is bad; it is negligible in villages,” Baij said. “(State-run) BSNL and (private network) Jio are the major providers, while Airtel and Idea (private telecom service providers) work sporadically in some pockets…” he said.

