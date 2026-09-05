13 years after Jhiram Ghati attack, NIA court convicts 10 Maoists

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel and former minister Kawasi Lakhma pay respects to those killed in the Jhiram Ghati attack on its 10th anniversary in 2023. (File/Enhanced using AI)

Thirteen years after a Maoist attack killed 27 people and nearly wiped out Chhattisgarh’s Congress leadership, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bastar’s Jagdalpur on Saturday convicted all 10 accused in the case.

The convicted accused are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Snna alias Chamru and Mahadev Nag.

Among the prominent names chargesheeted in the case but not convicted are Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, a politburo member who surrendered in Telangana this February; Barse Deva, who succeeded Madvi Hidma as commander of Battalion 1 and surrendered this January; and Ganesh Uikey, a central committee member who was killed in a December 2025 encounter in Odisha.