13 years after Jhiram Ghati attack, NIA court convicts 10 Maoists

The court will announce the sentences on September 16.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Former CM Bhupesh Baghel and former minister Kawasi Lakhma pay respects to those killed in the Jhiram Ghati attack on its 10th anniversary in 2023. (File/Enhanced using AI)Former CM Bhupesh Baghel and former minister Kawasi Lakhma pay respects to those killed in the Jhiram Ghati attack on its 10th anniversary in 2023. (File/Enhanced using AI)
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Thirteen years after a Maoist attack killed 27 people and nearly wiped out Chhattisgarh’s Congress leadership, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bastar’s Jagdalpur on Saturday convicted all 10 accused in the case.

The convicted accused are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Snna alias Chamru and Mahadev Nag.

Among the prominent names chargesheeted in the case but not convicted are Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, a politburo member who surrendered in Telangana this February; Barse Deva, who succeeded Madvi Hidma as commander of Battalion 1 and surrendered this January; and Ganesh Uikey, a central committee member who was killed in a December 2025 encounter in Odisha.

The court will announce the sentences on September 16.

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The attack took place on May 25, 2013, when Maoists ambushed a Congress Parivartan Rally and killed several people, including Mahendra Karma, who was instrumental in founding the banned anti-insurgency militia Salwa Judum; state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh; and senior leader and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

According to investigators, the attack near the inter-district border of Bastar and Sukma districts was primarily aimed at Karma.

The 27 people killed included 10 security personnel. Police records show that the Maoists also looted a 9 mm pistol with two magazines and 20 rounds, two AK-47 rifles with 14 magazines and 455 rounds, 10 hand grenades and communication sets.

Also Read | The Maoists are gone. Chhattisgarh village is learning what freedom looks like

The NIA took over the investigation two days after the attack. On September 25, 2014, it filed a chargesheet against nine arrested accused before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur. On September 28, 2015, it filed a supplementary chargesheet against 30 more accused.

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While 11 people were arrested, one died during the trial that lasted more than a decade, with at least 294 hearings. After final arguments were completed this month, the NIA court delivered its judgment on Saturday, September 5.

Arvind Choudhary, the lawyer for eight of the accused, said they would examine the court order before deciding whether to appeal in the high court.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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