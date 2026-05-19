In Bastar, Amit Shah’s warning: ‘Maoism will return in disguise, don’t be misled’

Addressing a question about the lack of train services in Bastar, Shah said the Maoist conflict meant the region stayed behind in the race for development. (PTI)

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared India ‘Maoist-free’, he warned people that it will “return in disguise” and urged people not to be misled.

Shah was addressing a press conference in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on the second day of his two-day visit to Bastar Tuesday after chairing the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council (CZC), comprising Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Chief ministers of all four states attended the meeting.

Addressing a question about the lack of train services in Bastar, Shah said the Maoist conflict meant the region stayed behind in the race for development.