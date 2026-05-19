In Bastar, Amit Shah’s warning: ‘Maoism will return in disguise, don’t be misled’

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared India ‘Maoist-free’, he warned people that it will “return in disguise” and urged people not to be misled.
Shah was addressing a press conference in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on the second day of his two-day visit to Bastar Tuesday after chairing the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council (CZC), comprising Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Chief ministers of all four states attended the meeting.
Addressing a question about the lack of train services in Bastar, Shah said the Maoist conflict meant the region stayed behind in the race for development.
“We will empower all tribals, create infrastructure, irrigation facilities and railways will reach as well. Let this first phase end, then a complete development plan for Bastar will also be made,” he said.
May 19, 2026, marks the vision for comprehensive development in Bastar, he said, adding that in addition to the earlier announcement of converting 70 police camps into one-stop centres for over 370 government schemes and benefits, a dairy cooperative network would be set up in the next six months.
“Tribals need not go far for small things. We will also provide skill development and promote dairy activities to make them self-employed. We will give the tribals one cow and one buffalo. Through cooperative societies they will be able to sell their milk. Chhattisgarh’s Deputy CM has gone to Gujarat and understood the cooperative dairy model. In the next six months, we will create a dairy network in Bastar,” he said.
2031 was the deadline for a developed Bastar, he said. “I believe Bastar will be considered free from Naxalism only when the journey from security to trust, from development to prosperity, and finally to satisfaction is fully accomplished.”
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Since Naxalism spread due to poverty, the new police camps-turned-development centres would address the issue in future, he said. “Violence is not the solution for anything. Democratic values, mutual cooperation, and the concept of development alone can become the foundation of an individual’s progress,” he said.
He also cautioned tribals against the resurrection of the Maoist ideology, saying: “As Bastar moves towards becoming a developed region, I want to caution the people of Bastar that the same people (Maoists) who got influenced by Maoist ideology, picked up weapons and destroyed Bastar will come in disguise, with a new narrative and name. Don’t get misled by them”.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More