BASIC can play significant role for Paris agreement: Javadekar

The BASIC group of countries can play an important role in making all the countries accept the Paris agreement in letter and spirit, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has said.

The minister was attending the BASIC group’s 28th ministerial meeting on climate change in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, in the run-up to the United Nations Framework for Climate Change Conference of Parties meet in December.

On the last day of the three-day meet on Friday, the BASIC countries emphasised the need for developed countries to meet their climate change commitments by shouldering the financial burden of reducing emissions, especially in light of their historical responsibility.

“Brazil, South Africa, India and China put together have one-third of world’s geographical area and nearly 40 per cent of the world’s population… the BASIC Group could play an important part in making Paris agreement accepted by all the countries in its true letter and spirit,” he said.