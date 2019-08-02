Based on land-grab FIRs, ED books Azam Khan for money laundering

Toggle Menu
The ED case against the Rampur MP, sources said, is based on more than two dozen FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh police in this matter.

The Enforcement Directorate has booked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for alleged money laundering in connection with a case of alleged land grabbing in Uttar Pradesh.

An agency official said the ED has taken cognizance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against Khan in which he is alleged to have grabbed land in different villages by threatening and extortion.

Notably, Khan’s name was added to the state government’s anti-land mafia website after its launch in June 2017. Khan has earlier denied the allegations and said he was being targeted because he had defeated the BJP in Rampur.

