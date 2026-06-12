Base MBBS admissions on Class 12 marks: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

CM C Joseph Vijay leaves Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on Thursday. (ANI)

Amid controversy over the NEET-UG paper leak, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday demanded that his state be permitted to fill all seats under the state quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based “solely” on Class 12 marks.

Vijay raised the demand during the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Vijay said that the government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the rights of students. “The State is opposed to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, as its introduction has affected the students from rural and socio-economically disadvantaged families. In view of the above, the Government of Tamil Nadu may be permitted to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based solely on Class XII marks,” he said.