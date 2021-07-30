Basavaraj Bommai meets PM, asks him to approve AIIMS-like institutes for Karnataka

Karnataka’s newly-inducted chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, met Prime minister Narendra Modi Friday in his first visit to Delhi after being elevated to the top role and discussed various issues.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he asked the Prime Minister to approve All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Hubballi-Dharwad and AIIMS-like institute for Raichur, which is identified as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog.

Bommai also appealed to the Prime Minister to upgrade ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to a regional AIIMS-like Institute. After the meeting, Bommai said Prime Minister Modi assured to extend full support to the development of the state.

Bommai also announced that his will set up a small working group to fast track clearance of central projects. Regarding cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said, “I have explained the necessity of early cabinet expansion to BJP top leaders, and will get the nod in next one week.”

After the meeting, PM Modi too tweeted: “Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka’s progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka.”

Apart from Modi, Bommai also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

He said Shah has asked him to ensure “good governance” in the state.

Earlier in the afternoon, Bommai met BJP National president JP Nadda. Nadda, in a tweet, said, “Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai Ji today. With his vast legislative and administrative experience, I am sure Karnataka will grow by leaps and bounds. I wish him a successful tenure ahead.”

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka on Tuesday following B S Yediyurappa’s resignation, took oath as the Chief Minister Wednesday.

WATCH: New #Karnataka CM @BSBommai hosting a lunch for MPs from the state. This is his first visit to the national capital after taking over as Chief Minister of the state. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/w5dlz4LNg8 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 30, 2021

On Friday afternoon, he held a lunch meeting with BJP Members of Parliament in the national capital.

On Thursday, Bommai had told reporters in Karnataka that he will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion in the state with the central leadership.