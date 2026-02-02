Barred from using pond, collecting wood: 4 families ‘boycotted in Jharkhand village for converting to Christianity’, police step in

The affected families alleged that they were prevented from using the village pond, well, handpump and shops, and barred from collecting firewood and leaves from the forest.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 08:05 AM IST
Barred from using pond, collecting wood: 4 families 'boycotted in Jharkhand village for converting to Christianity', police step inPolice and revenue officials intervened after the matter came to the notice of the police administration on Saturday.
Make us preferred source on Google

Four families faced a socially boycot in Haldi Pokhar village of Jagannathpur block in West Singhbhum district after they adopted Christianity, with villagers restricting their access to common water sources, forest produce and other public facilities.

Police and revenue officials intervened after the matter came to the notice of the police administration on Saturday. Following warnings of legal action, the issue was resolved through a village-level meeting, officials said.

The affected families alleged that they were prevented from using the village pond, well, handpump and shops, and barred from collecting firewood and leaves from the forest.

Villagers belonging to the Sarna faith claimed the decision was taken to protect their religion, culture and traditional belief system, arguing that continued conversions would affect their forest deity, culture and traditional social structure.

According to official information, three families had converted to Christianity earlier, while the issue arose after the recent conversion of a fourth family by other members of that household.

Officer-in-Charge of Kumardungi police station Ranjit Oraon said police officials personally visited the village and held a meeting with both sides.

“We went to the village ourselves and spoke to everyone. The entire village was called, including the village munda. The Circle Officer was also present. Everyone was clearly informed that social boycott is a punishable offence,” Oraon said.

Story continues below this ad

He said villagers were warned that any repetition would invite legal action, including registration of an FIR. “They were told that the munda (village head) represents the entire village, not any particular community. We work according the Constitution, not for any individual or group,” he said.

The officer added that both sides were advised not to take matters into their own hands and to immediately approach the police in case of any future issue. “We clearly told them not to decide anything on their own. If there is even a small problem, they should inform us and we will reach there. The area is very remote and even phone networks do not work properly,” he said.

Circle Officer Mukta Soren said any discrimination on religious grounds is illegal and unconstitutional, adding that the police were closely monitoring the situation.

However, villagers claimed it was finally decided that the converted families would not use the village’s main public facilities but would be allowed to draw water from a separate well located opposite their houses.

Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement