Barred from using pond, collecting wood: 4 families ‘boycotted in Jharkhand village for converting to Christianity’, police step in

Four families faced a socially boycot in Haldi Pokhar village of Jagannathpur block in West Singhbhum district after they adopted Christianity, with villagers restricting their access to common water sources, forest produce and other public facilities.

Police and revenue officials intervened after the matter came to the notice of the police administration on Saturday. Following warnings of legal action, the issue was resolved through a village-level meeting, officials said.

The affected families alleged that they were prevented from using the village pond, well, handpump and shops, and barred from collecting firewood and leaves from the forest.

Villagers belonging to the Sarna faith claimed the decision was taken to protect their religion, culture and traditional belief system, arguing that continued conversions would affect their forest deity, culture and traditional social structure.