Barred from using pond, collecting wood: 4 families ‘boycotted in Jharkhand village for converting to Christianity’, police step in

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four families faced a socially boycot in Haldi Pokhar village of Jagannathpur block in West Singhbhum district after they adopted Christianity, with villagers restricting their access to common water sources, forest produce and other public facilities.
Police and revenue officials intervened after the matter came to the notice of the police administration on Saturday. Following warnings of legal action, the issue was resolved through a village-level meeting, officials said.
The affected families alleged that they were prevented from using the village pond, well, handpump and shops, and barred from collecting firewood and leaves from the forest.
Villagers belonging to the Sarna faith claimed the decision was taken to protect their religion, culture and traditional belief system, arguing that continued conversions would affect their forest deity, culture and traditional social structure.
According to official information, three families had converted to Christianity earlier, while the issue arose after the recent conversion of a fourth family by other members of that household.
Officer-in-Charge of Kumardungi police station Ranjit Oraon said police officials personally visited the village and held a meeting with both sides.
“We went to the village ourselves and spoke to everyone. The entire village was called, including the village munda. The Circle Officer was also present. Everyone was clearly informed that social boycott is a punishable offence,” Oraon said.
He said villagers were warned that any repetition would invite legal action, including registration of an FIR. “They were told that the munda (village head) represents the entire village, not any particular community. We work according the Constitution, not for any individual or group,” he said.
The officer added that both sides were advised not to take matters into their own hands and to immediately approach the police in case of any future issue. “We clearly told them not to decide anything on their own. If there is even a small problem, they should inform us and we will reach there. The area is very remote and even phone networks do not work properly,” he said.
Circle Officer Mukta Soren said any discrimination on religious grounds is illegal and unconstitutional, adding that the police were closely monitoring the situation.
However, villagers claimed it was finally decided that the converted families would not use the village’s main public facilities but would be allowed to draw water from a separate well located opposite their houses.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Finance Minister announced seven high-speed rail corridors and a new dedicated freight corridor, along with "rare earth corridors" in mineral-rich states to boost mining and processing. The Railways Minister stated that these initiatives will have a positive impact on the economy, similar to Japan, South Korea, and China.