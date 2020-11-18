Baroda defeat has created major rift between BJP-JJP: Deepender Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday slammed the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana and said, “The countdown of the alliance has begun after their defeat in Baroda bypoll. There are visible cracks of distrust between the coalition partners and it is only a matter of time that this alliance will collapse.”

Hooda was interacting with the mediapersons in Chandigarh. Accompanied by Congress’s various MLAs including the newly elected Induraj Narwal from Baroda, Deepender said, “Government regulations state a building is declared unsafe when cracks appear in the walls and with time, such buildings collapse under their own weight. After the historic victory of the Congress in Baroda, there was so much mistrust between the two coalition partners that the Chief Minister had to publicly say that the BJP did not to get JJP’s vote. In such a situation, JJP should clarify if it accepts or rejects this statement of the Chief Minister. It is clear to everyone that Baroda results have created a crisis of confidence among coalition partners. During the Baroda bypoll, BJP candidate too had lost confidence in the Chief Minister as his photograph went missing from party’s posters in the final days of the campaigning. These cracks are going to open up and the building built on lies and deceit will come crumbling down.”

Deepender termed the Chief Minister’s claims that BJP-JJP vote share had gone up from the Assembly elections as “ridiculous”.

“BJP-JJP had polled 70,000 votes in the 2019 Assembly elections, but got only 50,000 votes in the bypoll. Chief Minister should tell whether 50,000 is greater than 70,000? It is clear that Chief Minister does not want to face the truth. The truth is that Congress that got around 40,000 votes in 2019 Assembly polls got 60,000 votes in this bypoll. Within one year, BJP-JJP lost 20,000 votes and Congress has increased is support base by 20,000 votes in one constituency. If this result is applied to the remaining Assembly seats, then the Congress will have a clear majority,” Deepender said while hinting at the close victory margins of several BJP and JJP candidates in 2019 Assembly polls.

“It is for the BJP and JJP to decide among themselves that which party’s share has shifted more to Congress”, Deepender added.

Taking a dig at government’s recent move of introducing Right to Recall for Sarpanches, Deepender said, “The state government should first apply this law to its own MLAs and they should resign and get re-elected. People of Baroda have already exercised their right to recall against the government. Public has passed a motion of no confidence against the government. We shall go across the State with this message.”

Announcing his party’s upcoming agenda, Deepender said that Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda will announce the roadmap for future struggle against the coalition government at the workers meeting scheduled to be held in Gohana on December 13.

