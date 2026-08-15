Smoke at Barmer refinery again: Congress blames ‘haste’ to inaugurate; HPCL says no fire

An HPCL spokesperson said that around 6.45 pm on August 14, “Hydrocarbon oil spillage was observed in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) at HRRL Refinery. (Photo: Screenshot from video shared by Barmer MLA Harish Choudhary)

For the second time in four months, smoke was seen emanating from the Rs 80,000 crore-refinery in Barmer’s Pachpadra on Friday evening, with the Rajasthan Congress alleging that such incidents were taking place due to a “hurried inauguration” of the project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) officials, however, said that there was no fire but an oil spillage issue.

An HPCL spokesperson said that around 6.45 pm on August 14, “Hydrocarbon oil spillage was observed in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) at HRRL Refinery. As an immediate precautionary measure, the emergency response system was activated and fire-water sprays were deployed from all directions as per the safety norms. The situation was promptly brought under control by the Refinery team.