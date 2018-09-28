Barmer: autopsy conducted in open, admin orders probe

The staff at a government health centre in Barmer carried out post-mortem in the open on two women, an act caught on video that has led the local administration to order a probe.

The post-mortem on the women, who were electrocuted, was performed outside the Gadara Road community health centre Wednesday, the staff claimed.

While CHC-in-charge Dr Ashok Meena did not respond to calls, Barmer’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Kamlesh Chaudhary said, “The post-mortem of the women were conducted within the campus premises and we had set up curtains. The closest mortuary is 90 kilometres away…and the condition of bodies wasn’t such that we could keep them any longer… At the family’s request and with their approval, the post-mortem was conducted at the CHC on humanitarian grounds. If there is lapse on part of anyone, we will take action.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App