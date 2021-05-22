P305, Varaprada rescue ops: Navy sends specialised diving teams to trace missing crew 

The specialised diving team of the Indian Navy gets ready to set sail for the rescue operations off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/DefPROMumbai)

The Indian Navy on Saturday deployed specialised diving teams in a bid to trace the 15 personnel from barge P305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada who have been missing now for six days since Cyclone Tauktae rendered the vessels adrift.

“To augment the ongoing SAR ops for the missing crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varaprada, specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar with side-scan sonar and INS Tarasa sailed out early morning today from Mumbai,” a Navy spokesperson tweeted.

As many as 60 personnel of barge P305 have died after the barge sank in the Arabian Sea. At least 11 bodies were recovered by the Navy on Friday. Of the 261 personnel who were on barge P305, 186 have been rescued, while 13 persons on Varaprada have been saved.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case of negligence against the captain of the barge following a complaint by an engineer. Mumbai Police Spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, “The captain of the barge acted negligently on the warnings issued related to Cyclone Tauktae and that allegedly led to the mishap, due to which we have registered an offence. We have so far mentioned the barge’s captain and others in the FIR, and on the basis of the findings of the investigation, we will book more officials.”

Barge P305 was a vessel doing work for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) off the coast of Mumbai. It had broken free of its anchor shortly after midnight on May 16 due to high-speed winds and a choppy sea.

Two ships of the Indian Navy, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, three coast guard vessels, and 14 other vessels owned by ONGC and chartered vessels are currently carrying out the rescue mission.