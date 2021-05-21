Engineer of Barge P305 who survived accident files FIR against missing Captain

A case was Friday registered against the Captain of Barge P305, which sank in the Arabian Sea on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. The death toll due to the accident rose to 49 on Thursday. At least 26 others, including the Captain, are missing.

An engineer who survived the accident filed the complaint at Yellowgate Police Station in Mumbai. The offence is registered under Sections 304(2), 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Barge P305 was a vessel doing work for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) off the coast of Mumbai. It had broken free of its anchor shortly after midnight on May 16 due to high-speed winds and a choppy sea. Rescue efforts have been underway since May 17 to trace the missing personnel. At least 186 have been rescued so far.

On Thursday, ONGC and its contractor Alfcons Infrastructure, that was doing building work for the state-owned company and had chartered P305, laid the blame on the Master or Captain of the barge.

Apart from P305, 11 crew members of tugboat Varaprada are also missing.

A massive search operation is underway to locate the missing personnel. Two ships of the Indian Navy, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, three coast guard vessels and 14 other vessels owned by ONGC and chartered vessels are carrying out the rescue mission. Search and rescue operations are likely to continue for at least two more days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced a high-level inquiry into “lapses and gaps” in the system. It said it would probe the sequence of events leading to the ONGC support vessels left stranded by the cyclone, and see whether warnings and SOPs were followed.