Bargari sacrilege incident: Justice Ranjit Singh panel submits report to Amarinder

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Files) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Files)

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) on Saturday submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh his final report on the Bargari sacrilege incident and the Behbal Kalan firing incident, along with some other important cases, as part of his first set of its probe findings, a spokesperson of the state government said here Saturday.

The Chief Minister has forwarded the report to the state Home Secretary and the Advocate General to examine the findings, in a time-bound manner, and suggest action so that the guilty can be brought to book at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

The Commission was set up in April 2017 by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to investigate the various incidents of sacrilege of the Holy Guru Granth Sahib and other religious scriptures after rejecting as “inconclusive’ the findings of the Jora Singh Commission set up by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government.

Incidentally, Jora Singh Commission had submitted its report on same day on June 30, in 2016.

On Saturday, Ranjit Singh met the Chief Minister at his official residence on Saturday afternoon and submitted the detailed first set of findings in a sealed envelope. The findings contained the final report of the Commission into the incidents of sacrilege at Village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari, Gurusar and Mallke, as well as the firing incident of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

The spokesperson said the CM assured him that those found guilty of trying to create religious disharmony in the state through such actions would be punished.

The CM, meanwhile, also congratulated the SIT for the arrest, earlier this month, of four men suspected to sacrilege incidents in Faridkot. The SIT of Punjab Police arrested the four Dera Sacha Sauda followers while investigating the three-year-old sacrilege incidents at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages of Faridkot.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that the arrests would help the CBI, which is probing the cases, in completing its investigations so that justice could finally be meted out to the victims and the guilty could be punished.

The CM made it clear that his government, which had promised a fair probe into all incidents of sacrilege, would take the matter to its logical conclusion. “Nobody trying to polarise the state on communal lines would be spared,” he warned.

