Bargari sacrilege cases: After CBI seeks to continue probe, Oppn guns for Amarinder govt

A day after the CBI sought to continue its probe into desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, opposition parties in the state hit out at Punjab’s Congress government, while calling it a “deep conspiracy” and an attempt to confuse the people and dilute the issue.

The CBI on Monday sought an interim stay on its own closure report from the CBI court in Mohali and asked for a continuation of the probe into the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Behbal Kalan. AAP MLAs including, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Tuesday accused the Captain Amarinder government of making mockery of the sensitive incident. Also condemning the Modi government at the Centre, AAP leaders said that the CBI’s flip-flop had hurt religious sentiments of millions of followers of Guru Granth Sahib in India and across the world.

“During the past four years, four investigative agencies, including the CBI, tasked with the probe, have failed to take the investigation to a conclusive end due to political interference to offer cover to the culprits behind the sacrilege. The Modi government and the Captain government were putting roadblocks in the probe to protect Badals and the demand by the CBI seeking continuation of the probe was another design to derail and delay it further,” said AAP leaders in a statement.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, president of Punjab Ekta Party (PEP), has alleged that the U-turn by CBI to reopen the sacrilege case of Bargari is nothing but another attempt by vested interests to confuse the people and dilute the issue.

In a statement issued here, he alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and CBI were working in cohesion for hushing up the sacrilege cases by creating legal wrangles.

Khaira alleged that Capt Amarinder Singh seemed under pressure from BJP leadership to bury the cases. He said that when Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution to withdraw the cases from CBI, how CBI could proceed with the closure report.

“It was Punjab government which ‘hired’ CBI as investigating agency and later withdrew its sanction. Then all of a sudden CBI decides to reopen the cases. Is this not a joke? The situation now is that neither CBI nor Punjab Police will be handling the cases,” he said.

Khaira urged Capt Amarinder Singh to implement the resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha and withdraw the probe from CBI.