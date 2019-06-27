Bargari sacrilege case: Villagers say, ‘Enough clashes in past….we don’t want to be part of politics anymore’

For four days now after the murder of Dera follower Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu, villagers in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, which were both at the centre of the desecration storm in 2015, have tried to stay neutral on the contentious issue.

Preet Pal Singh Brar, sarpanch of village Bargari said, ”Nearly 500 Dera followers stay in our village and they must be nearly 250 in number in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. However, after murder of Bittu, villagers are all quiet. In the past years, enough clashes have happened between premis and Sikhs in different places of Punjab and now we don’t want to become part of politics anymore. Let police probe this matter. Villagers no longer want to talk about this issue.”

On the day Bittu was murdered, about 20-30 persons had gathered in Bargari village gurdwara and even at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and had done ardas to justify action inside Nabha jail, said sources. But by and large, villagers have stayed neutral.

After Bittu was murdered inside Nabha jail on Saturday, security personnel were deployed outside the houses of Shakti Singh and Sukhwinder Singh in Daggu Romana village in Faridkot and Kotkapura, respectively. Both are accused in the sacrilege case and are currently out on bail.

“After Bittu’s murder, security has been deployed outside his house and even outside houses of two other accused as a precautionary measure. Otherwise, the case probe is with CBI,” said Raj Bachan Singh, SSP Faridkot.

On Friday, bhog ceremony is scheduled to be held at Dera’s Naam Charcha Ghar in Kotkapura.

Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjeet Singh, who was killed in Behbal Kalan firing while talking, said: “I don’t think, this murder can affect the probe by any chance. Bittu was in jail for the past one year. What is left for the SIT to probe now. It is just a tactic to delay probe and divert attention of masses. We have no hope of justice and we know that delay will continue happening for one or other reason.”